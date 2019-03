Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own anything suede, you need to protect it. It doesn’t really matter what suede protector you use, just for the love of all that is leather, use one.



This can of suede and nubuck-forumlated Scotchgard is down to an all-time low $4 right now, with Prime shipping. It’s not enough to protect a couch, but it’s perfect for gloves and shoes.