Image: Nordstrom Rack

Sure, it’s not the ideal time of year to be hanging out outdoors, but good sunglasses are timeless. And there’s no better time than now to slide on a brand new pair of Ray-Ban shades from Nordstrom Rack, since the iconic eyewear brand is having its day in the sun with half off a wide selection styles. Now don’t be shady; shop this deal now so you’re ready when that springtime sunshine comes out of hibernation.

