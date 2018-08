Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once upon a time, back hair was impossible to manage without the help of a very close and patient friend. But thanks to the the inexorable progress of humanity’s ingenuity, you can now shear it all off by yourself.

This product looks very similar to the BaKlade, which we’ve written about before. It doesn’t have many reviews to go off of, but it’s about than 1/3 the price of the name brand with promo code OAAFPV29 so it might be worth checking out.