Graphic: Shep McAllister

Electric shavers are great for your face, but what about your back? The highly-rated (and ALL CAPS) MANGROOMER features an extra-long folding handle and 1.5” blade so you can reach every part of your body without any help (much like the BaKblade, which we’ve covered here).



Similar products have been alarmingly popular with our readers in the past, and today’s price is an all-time low.