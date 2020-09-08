She’s Smart, She’s Tough, She’s $18 Less, Grab Bulma in This Gold Box Deal Right Now

Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts Bulma | $37 | Amazon Gold Box



I see a ton of Tamashii Nations figures over the years and I’m always blown away by the detail and impressed with the quality. Their collaborations with Bluefin and Bandai Namco have produced some beautiful pieces. This S.H. Figuarts Bulma is now different and save 32% on her.

Advertisement

The most notable lady in Dragon Ball-dom, Bulma is not only adorable but comes with accessories. As with a lot of figures from this line she’s got two optional expressions, two left and five right optional hands, Dragon Radar, gun, holster, and a two-star Dragon Ball. Bulma is also decked out in her classic pink that she’s rocked since ‘86. Who says you can’t be extremely fashionable a brilliant scientist?! Watch her wield her gadgetry and charge forth to victory in all Dragon Ball battles. Vegeta who? He should be addressed as Mr. Bulma.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.