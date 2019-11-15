It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsGrooming

Shave Big On Philips' Top of The Line OneBlade Pro, While Supplies Last

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
626
Save
Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver | $60 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver | $60 | Amazon

You know what’s better than a Norelco Oneblade? A Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid. And do you know what’s better than that? A discounted one.

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid for a low $60. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year, and $20 off its regular price.

So, what’s the difference between the standard OneBlade and the Pro? A few things:

  • It’s more versatile, offering more trimming length settings
  • Better battery life, plus an LED display for battery status
  • Comes with a dock

While $60 may seem like a lot for a shaver, everyone I know who owns one swears by it.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Organize All the New Cookware You Get For Christmas With This $16 Cabinet Rack
Fetch This 12-Pack of Rope Dog Toys For Only $14
This Logitech Gaming Headset Is Down to Just $25

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts