Shave Big On Philips' Top of The Line OneBlade Pro, While Supplies Last

Philips Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver | $60 | Amazon

You know what’s better than a Norelco Oneblade? A Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid. And do you know what’s better than that? A discounted one.

Right now, you can pick up Norelco Oneblade Pro Hybrid for a low $60. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen in a year, and $20 off its regular price.

So, what’s the difference between the standard OneBlade and the Pro? A few things:

It’s more versatile, offering more trimming length settings

Better battery life, plus an LED display for battery status

Comes with a dock

While $60 may seem like a lot for a shaver, everyone I know who owns one swears by it.

