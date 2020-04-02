It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Shave as Much as You Want With a $9 Billie Subscription

Ignacia
Billie Razor | Billie | $9/Month
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Do you like to shave? Would you like to continue to even with a global pandemic? Well, you’re in luck! For only $9, you can get a Billie razor subscription. It includes the razor itself, as well as two replacements. Once you get on the website, you’ll be able to set the frequency of which you want razors to be delivered to your front door based on how much you actually shave! We love customizable plans! I’d go ahead and try this subscription service. What else do you have to lose?

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

