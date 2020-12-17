Shave 37% off Your Annual Grocery Bill With Walmart+

Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Walmart+ (1 Month) | $13 | Walmart

Walmart+ (1 Year) | $98 | Walmart

Did you know that a Walmart+ subscription can shave 37% off your annual grocery bill? Walmart+ offers free delivery from your local store as part of your membership. When she signed up for Walmart+, Chloe Salven did it to avoid being around people during the pandemic but fell in love with the membership program, quickly upgrading to an annual membership from the free trial she signed up for.



“[The] item that gets added to every order would probably have to be apples or other produce,” Salven tells me. If you are worried about letting someone else shop for you, have no fear. You get both the top of the line groceries and the best prices for it too. “The produce quality in general has been great. It may seem like a risk to have someone else pick out your fruits and veggies, but the shoppers do a great job.”

Walmart+ is a new kind of membership that will save you money on groceries every time you shop, something you can do easily from the Walmart+ app without ever walking into a store. Sign up now.