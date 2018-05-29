Gear Grit G2 Pocket Knife Sharpener | $9 | Gear Grit | Promo code KD40GG
Photo: Gear Grit

While you probably wouldn’t want to use them with very expensive knives, pull through knife sharpeners are still great for reviving dull blades, and this pocket-sized model is just $9 today with promo code KD40GG. It includes your standard carbide and ceramic v-shaped stones for pulling through, plus a fold-out rod for honing your edges further.