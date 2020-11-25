Sharpen Your Finest Axe, Because Assassin's Creed Valhalla is Now $50

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $50 | Walmart

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $50 | Walmart

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (XBO) | $50 | Walmart

If you were hoping for a quick Assassin’s Creed Valhalla price drop this Black Friday, your patience has paid off. Walmart now has the brand new release (like, really brand new) down to $50. That even includes the PlayStation 5 version, though Walmart will ask you to enter your name and email to reveal the price like it’s doing some sort of retail magic trick. The price cut is pretty surprising given just how new Valhalla is, but Ubisoft appears to be quick on the price slashes this Black Friday season. Both Watch Dogs: Legion and Just Dance 2021 are heavily discounted at the moment less than a month after their release. Valhalla probably won’t drop to half price any time soon like Watch Dogs, so this might be one of the lowest prices you’ll be able to get it at this year. Happy raiding, Vikings.