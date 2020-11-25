It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Sharpen Your Finest Axe, Because Assassin's Creed Valhalla is Now $50

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsWalmart Deals
Save
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $50 | Walmart Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $50 | Walmart Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (XBO) | $50 | Walmart
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $50 | Walmart
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $50 | Walmart
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (XBO) | $50 | Walmart
Image: Ubisoft
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $50 | Walmart
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) | $50 | Walmart
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (XBO) | $50 | Walmart

Advertisement

If you were hoping for a quick Assassin’s Creed Valhalla price drop this Black Friday, your patience has paid off. Walmart now has the brand new release (like, really brand new) down to $50. That even includes the PlayStation 5 version, though Walmart will ask you to enter your name and email to reveal the price like it’s doing some sort of retail magic trick. The price cut is pretty surprising given just how new Valhalla is, but Ubisoft appears to be quick on the price slashes this Black Friday season. Both Watch Dogs: Legion and Just Dance 2021 are heavily discounted at the moment less than a month after their release. Valhalla probably won’t drop to half price any time soon like Watch Dogs, so this might be one of the lowest prices you’ll be able to get it at this year. Happy raiding, Vikings.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Holiday 2020 Auto and DIY Car Gifts To Park Under the Tree

Show off Your Dolby Atmos Surround Sound With These Room-Rumbling Films

Shop Early Black Friday Deals on Apple, LEGO, Always Pan, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and More

Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Echo Sale, Knit Caps, Golden Tee Arcade, Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, JACHS NY Men's Pants, and More