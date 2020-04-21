It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Sharpen Your Cooking Skills with $10 Off Kyoku's Damascus Chef Knife

Image: Kyoku
For those of us stuck inside right now, cooking has been a comforting source of distraction that’s doubled as a way to pick up or perfect a new hobby. Nobody saw this coming, though, so maybe your kitchen gear isn’t ready for all the slicing and dicing you’re about to do. Kyoku’s Damascus chef’s knife, normally $89, is available for $79 with the promo code KYOKUL2I.

Being Damascus steel, it should be durable enough to weather a bit of wear and tear in the kitchen without getting too dull. Use this beautiful knife for chopping up some veggies to toss in tonight’s tasty dish.

