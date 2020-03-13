Sharpen All Your Kitchen Knives for $28

Chef’sChoice ProntoPro Knife Sharpener Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Chef’sChoice ProntoPro Knife Sharpener | $28 | Amazon

Spending more time indoors thanks to coronavirus? If you’ll be hitting the chopping board more frequently in light of a global pandemic, make sure your tools are up to the task by snagging a ProntoPro knife sharpener by Chef’sChoice for $28. This thing has three sharpening stages to get your knives just sharp enough for your liking. All three stages use some form of diamond abrasive for smooth and consistent results.

If you’re really serious about your knives, the Trizor XV model is on an even steeper 34% discount, bringing it from its usual $150 price tag down to $99. It does much of the same as its cheaper sibling, but promises more consistency thanks to a 15-degree sharpening process and a maximum operating time of just one minute.