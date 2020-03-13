It's all consuming.
Subscribe
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Sharpen All Your Kitchen Knives for $28

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
52
Save
Chef’sChoice ProntoPro Knife Sharpener | $28 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Chef’sChoice ProntoPro Knife Sharpener | $28 | Amazon

Spending more time indoors thanks to coronavirus? If you’ll be hitting the chopping board more frequently in light of a global pandemic, make sure your tools are up to the task by snagging a ProntoPro knife sharpener by Chef’sChoice for $28. This thing has three sharpening stages to get your knives just sharp enough for your liking. All three stages use some form of diamond abrasive for smooth and consistent results.

Advertisement

If you’re really serious about your knives, the Trizor XV model is on an even steeper 34% discount, bringing it from its usual $150 price tag down to $99. It does much of the same as its cheaper sibling, but promises more consistency thanks to a 15-degree sharpening process and a maximum operating time of just one minute.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thursday's Best Deals: Gillette Gold Box, Levi Jeans and Apparel, TaoTronics Projector Screen, and More

Please Help, My Hands Are Unbearably Dry From All the Washing!

These "Clean" Shampoos Have the Lather Other Sulfate-Free Cleansers Lack

Having a Bunch of Extra Pillowcases Is Kinda Life-Changing