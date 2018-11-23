Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sharp’s countertop steam oven shrinks down the super-fast steam cooking tech you’d find in a lot of restaurant kitchens to an appliance the size of a large toaster oven, and the results are terrific. Steam, convection fans, and a broiler combine to cook your food way faster than a traditional oven, and you can get it this Black Friday for $350, or $150 less than its launch price a few years ago.



I don’t know if it’s going to be the next Instant Pot in terms of popularity, but anything that saves time in the kitchen is worth a look, in my book.