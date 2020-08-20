Shark's UpLight Vacuum Is Light and Versatile and It's 50% off, Today Only

Shark UpRight Vacuum Cleaner Image : Shark

Shark UpRight Vacuum Cleaner | $150 | Amazon Gold Box

I’ll just be honest about this: vacuums don’t excite me. Well, not traditional ones, anyway. I love robot vacuums like the Roombas, of course, but regular ones just don’t do anything for me. That is, until I saw this Shark UpLight, which is 50% off at Amazon. That brings your cost down to $150.

Alongside powerful suction, the raving for this floor cleaner is mostly due to its clever design. It stands upright for incognito storage in your home, but more than its stowaway potential, the small size makes it easy to weild and maneuver in tight spaces. M ore than that, the suction pod sitting on the top easily lifts away, making it a manageable handy vac with a built-in hose in a snap . Transporting the the vacuum is easier as a result, and you’ll also have a much better time with hard to reach areas like ceilings or tight spaces.