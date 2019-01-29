If you can’t abide your toes sticking out from under your blanket when you’re trying to stay warm, it turns out the solution is as simple as buying a big-ass blanket. As in, a blanket you could literally get lost under for hours.
The Big Blanket Co. is set to release—wait for it—a big blanket. 10' x 10', to be precise. That means you never have to worry about which side is the long side, “stealing the covers” is a thing of the past, and there’s always room to share the warmth. Preorders are marked down to $150 (from $200) until the end of January, but you can save an extra 10% today with promo code SAVE10-6XSMJW. That seems like a lot to spend on a blanket, but maybe not when you consider that there’s more material here than four regular sized blankets.