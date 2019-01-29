Photo: Big Blanket Co.

If you can’t abide your toes sticking out from under your blanket when you’re trying to stay warm, it turns out the solution is as simple as buying a big-ass blanket. As in, a blanket you could literally get lost under for hours.



The Big Blanket Co. is set to release—wait for it—a big blanket. 10' x 10', to be precise. That means you never have to worry about which side is the long side, “stealing the covers” is a thing of the past, and there’s always room to share the warmth. Preorders are marked down to $150 (from $200) until the end of January, but you can save an extra 10% today with promo code SAVE10-6XSMJW. That seems like a lot to spend on a blanket, but maybe not when you consider that there’s more material here than four regular sized blankets.