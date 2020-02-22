Shape Up for Spring In Daresay's Discounted Athletic Menswear

Daresay Athletic Performance Apparel Graphic : Gabe Carey

Daresay Athletic Performance Apparel | Startin g at $11 | Woot



Shorts starting at $11? Check. Crewneck mesh tees from $16? Check. $23 closed mesh shorts? You betcha. Dare we say the Daresay athletic performance apparel sale on Woot is enough to get you back on track toward your 2020 fitness goals.

You may have slacked off a bit after the New Year, but worry not, spring is still almost a month away. That’s plenty of time to at least drop a few seconds off your 5K splits. This might not be the most glamorous (or stylish) selection of athleti c wear you’ll find, but does it matter when you’re working out?