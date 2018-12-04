Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Baking a cool cake has never been easier than it is with a bundt. The only bundt con — the fact that a hole occupies the middle of your cake instead of, uh, more cake — if far outweighed by the pros, which include super easy slicing and specials pans for creating impressive designs without any extra effort at all.



This $24 Nordic Ware Jubilee Bundt Pan really takes the cake as an especially inexpensive, yet aesthetically pleasing example of one such tool, so it’s a deal you’ll want to get a slice of. Simply pour your batter into the mold, bake, then flip over once the cake is cooled, as you would do with any other cake pan. Voila! You’re a geometric bundt cake-baking artist.