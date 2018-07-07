Amazon’s blowing out a bunch of patio umbrellas in this one-day sale. You can pick between umbrellas with solar-powered lights, rectangular umbrellas, tilting umbrellas, and more. Plus, they have pop-up canopies you can use for camping or tailgating. Just remember, this sale will only last through the end of the day or when the products sell out, so pick what you need before it’s too late.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.