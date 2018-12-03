Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
We thought that video game preorder discounts were a thing of the past, but several highly anticipated Nintendo Switch games have pretty sizable discounts running right now at Walmart.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (out in early January) and Bayonetta 3 are both $60 games, while the Final Fantasies will retail for $50. Other than Mario, none of these games have official release dates yet, but they should hopefully all come out next year.
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Nintendo | $48 | Walmart
- Bayonetta 3 | $50 | Walmart
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | $42 | Walmart
- Final Fantasy XIX-2 HD Remaster | $43 | Walmart