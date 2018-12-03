Graphic: Shep McAllister

We thought that video game preorder discounts were a thing of the past, but several highly anticipated Nintendo Switch games have pretty sizable discounts running right now at Walmart.



New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (out in early January) and Bayonetta 3 are both $60 games, while the Final Fantasies will retail for $50. Other than Mario, none of these games have official release dates yet, but they should hopefully all come out next year.