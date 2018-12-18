Photo: Lakeisha Bennett (Unsplash)

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

All-inclusive resorts aren’t going to cross anything new off your bucket list, put you in unfamiliar situations, or really challenge you in any way. These are all important aspects of traveling, but not every vacation has to be an adventure. Sometimes, a trip where you pay one price to be pampered with a beach, a nice room, and all the food and booze you can fit in your stomach is exactly what the doctor ordered.



For a limited time, Vacation Express is offering a variety of all inclusive Jamaica packages starting at $499, including your hotel and roundtrip air. Prices vary by departure city, the length of your trip, and your hotel of choice, but they’re generally less than you’d pay building the trip a la carte, and you don’t have to worry about any of the details.