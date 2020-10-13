Set Your Sights on the Best Prime Day 2020 Gaming Deals

Featured Deal: SteelSeries Arctis Pro + Game DAC Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Featured Deal: SteelSeries Arctis Pro + Game DAC | $250 | Amazon

Square in the middle of a generational shift in console gaming, this chance to save on new gear with Amazon Prime Day is perfect. Through tomorrow, you can save up to 50% on headsets, hard drives, controllers, and more, many of which are designed for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, but you’ll be able to take some of them with you once the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 finally arrive. We also have PC parts, monitors, and routers up for grabs.



Advertisement

If you’re not sure what this Amazon Prime Day thing is all about, it’s like Amazon’s own personal Black Friday. We’re in the midst of a 2-day sale that offers exclusive discounts for Amazon Prime members. There’s a massive bucket of deals prepped across pretty much all Amazon categories. Some will run for one or two days, some for just a few hours, and others outside the scope of the sale will last even longer than Amazon’s advertised deals. On your part, all you have to worry about is trying to jump on the latest offers before they’re all sold out. Try not to rip your hair out today.

Advertisement

To take advantage, just be sure you’re an Amazon Prime member. That’s a $120 annual investment—or $12 monthly if that’s more your speed—but there’s also a free 30-day trial for new members, perfect for getting what you want out of the sale before canceling with no commitment. If you end up liking Prime, you’ll get free or reduced same-day and overnight shipping on Prime-eligible orders of $35 or more, plus access to thousands of shows and movies in Prime Video, free games and in-game bonuses with Twitch Prime, grocery delivery services, Prime Music, free Kindle books, unlimited photo backup, and a lot more, all for that same $120 per year.

Image : SteelSeries

I can’t speak enough about how comfortable SteelSeries headsets are, and with high-end models like the Arctis Pro paired with a Hi-Res GameDAC and integrated amp, they’ll support long gaming sessions with superior sound. Now just $140 for the next couple of days, these also look pretty badass with LED lighting on the outer rings of the ear cups.



Advertisement

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Although the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X prefer NVMe SSDs, they’ll still work with regular portable hard drives, albeit not as fast. If you just need a ton of space on the cheap, however, these deals on Western Digital Game Drives are where you need to be. They’re up to 35% off, including the 5TB P10 falling to just $95, and on some consoles and PCs, you’ll be able to retain your SSD speeds with a 1TB P50 for $192.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

HyperX, makers of aesthetically-boring-but-quality peripherals, offers up to 45% off its mice, keyboards, and headsets. The HyperX Cloud MIX is the best value of the bunch at $130, offering both Bluetooth and wired headset modes in one pair. Having run my own set into the ground, I’d bet you’ll love the versatility of this headset, which features a removable microphone and cable when you’re just using them for music and calls.

Advertisement

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you just got your brand new Nintendo Switch or you’ve finally exhausted your phone’s internal storage with quarantine selfies, take this opportunity to upgrade device storage with a microSD card. SanDisk has models from 256GB all the way to 1TB across its various ranks of speed, and they all come with full-sized SD adapters to use with other devices. Most people should get by just fine with the 256GB Extreme for $41.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve read literally anything I’ve ever written about any mouse, you’ll know how much I love the Logitech G502 family. This Hero SE model for $35 is an insane steal as it has Logi’s latest 16K DPI sensor in an ergonomic body. You’ll find 11 programmable buttons in all, RGB color manageable through the Logitech Hub app, and a DPI toggle to line up the headshots with ease.



Advertisement

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

4K gaming monitors used to be scary expensive, but you can get in on the ground floor with an excellent 27" LG that has HDR10 and FreeSync for $300 . This IPS model is sharp with accurate colors, great viewing angles, and a 5ms response time, and if you don’t like the tilt-only stand, mount it using the 100x100 VESA holes on the back.

Advertisement

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Gigabyte isn’t always our first stop for a gaming PC, but at $1,150, the AERO 15 OLED is definitely worth a look. This 15.6" laptop packs an OLED display, a 9th-gen Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and more, but the bulk of its gaming performance comes by way of Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Ti, a Turing graphics card comparable to the desktop-bound GTX 1070, performance-wise.

Advertisement

Illustration : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Anyone pursuing a career in esports needs to hit max frames and cut down on input lag. For that, consider one of these Acer monitors. All models featured below have a 144Hz refresh rate and WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution. I fancy this curved beaut for $280 personally, but no matter which you go with, you’ll get a great adjustable stand to help you achieve the perfect eye level. It’s worth noting that the Predator is the only one with Nvidia G-Sync.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Upgrade Your PC With Components Up to 30% Off

Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

One quick jog through these digital doorbusters exposes a gang of PC components to help you make those key upgrades that were too expensive or hard to find just a few short months ago. Whether you need more RAM, faster storage, or a whole new motherboard, this stuff is no longer inflated and will actually ship within a week, so order something now if you’re worried it won’t arrive by the holidays come Cyber Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement