Set Up This Work Table Anywhere For $33

WORX Sidekick Portable Work Table | $33 | Amazon

Before you kick off your next DIY project, this folding Worx work table is a no-brainer purchase at $33.



The whole thing folds up to the size of a suitcase, but can set up on any level surface, and hold 300 pounds. Built-in rulers and drill holes make it ideal for home projects, but it could just as easily serve as a portable tailgating table to hold snacks and drinks. It’s also designed to connect to other Worx tables to form a larger surface on demand.

If you can wait out a backorder, $33 is a within about $1 of an all-time low.