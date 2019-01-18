Photo: Amazon

This is a desk. It looks a perfectly functional horizontal surface on which to work, and its legs even have a little bit of razzle dazzle, but it’s just a desk. I’m sure it’s not the best desk you can buy, but it’s $40, so if you’re still using, like, a stack of pizza boxes, or a large cable spool, or your lap as your desk, it would surely be an upgrade. Just use code shelf001 to get the deal.

