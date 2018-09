Photo: Amazon

Who doesn’t want to roll their grill up to a BBQ like a piece of luggage? This portable grill by Coleman is literally called the Road Trip and it’s only $125 at Walmart today, in red. Even with its 285 sq. inch cast iron cooktop, it collapses into a super portable, rolling tailgate machine.