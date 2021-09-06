Lamp Depot Annular Color Floor Lamp | Stack Social | $105



Have you ever wished the color of your living space could match your mood? Well, now you have a chance to do exactly that. With this light, you will be able to set the mood perfectly at any moment with a simple click of a button. In my opinion, original soft white lighting is boring. This lamp will spice up any of the rooms you decide to place it in. Today it’s 41% off to please you and your guests.

Advertisement

This futuristic annular lamp has a massive amount of lighting options. With over 1 million color options, you can set the tone in your space with an almost unlimited amount of color choices. Also present with this aesthetically pleasing lamp is a nifty remote. You can increase/decrease the multicolor effect speed with over 330 effects. You can transform your space from Zen to rave in .01 seconds. I think many of us can agree that choosing a sporadic dance party is a must need.