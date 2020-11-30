It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Set the Mood with Dancefloor Lighting with C By GE LED Bulbs with Smart Plug for Just $38

Daryl Baxter
C By GE Smart LED Bulbs with Smart Plug | $38 | Amazon
C By GE Smart LED Bulbs with Smart Plug | $38 | Amazon
Holiday 2020
C By GE Smart LED Bulbs with Smart Plug | $38 | Amazon

This time of the year is usually when a revamp of the layout of your home or a new feature is in the works, and recently smart lights has come into these plans.

Featuring millions of choices to set the mood for certain rooms, these A19 bulbs easily fit in to the specified socket, where you can use a voice assistant or an app to directly control how bright or dim they are, alongside which colour you would want for the certain times of day.

Daryl Baxter

