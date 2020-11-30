Set the Mood with Dancefloor Lighting with C By GE LED Bulbs with Smart Plug for Just $38

C By GE Smart LED Bulbs with Smart Plug Photo : Daryl Baxter

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

C By GE Smart LED Bulbs with Smart Plug | $38 | Amazon

This time of the year is usually when a revamp of the layout of your home or a new feature is in the works, and recently smart lights has come into these plans.

Advertisement

Featuring millions of choices to set the mood for certain rooms, these A19 bulbs easily fit in to the specified socket, where you can use a voice assistant or an app to directly control how bright or dim they are , alongside which colour you would want for the certain times of day.

Advertisement