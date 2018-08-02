Pillars of Eternity II + Beasts of Winter | $43 | Chrono.gg

Pillars of Eternity II is the best pirate game of the year, don’t @ me. Obsidian’s isometric RPG is a beauty to behold, and you can download the game plus the Beasts of Winter DLC (which came out today!) for just $43 from Chrono.gg. Befitting the AAA status and recent release of this game, it’s the first deal that Chrono.gg will offer for 48 hours, rather than 24, meaning you have until noon on Saturday to lock in your copy.

Pillars of Eternity: The Kotaku Review I once heard a game designer say that anyone older than a teenager who plays video games isn’t… Read more Read

Pillars of Eternity II is getting an expansion. The Beast Of Winter takes place in an area occupied … Read more Read