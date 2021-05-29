It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Serve up Cereal or Other Dry Foods With Ease With This $24 2-Pack of Dispensers

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Save
Alerts
2-Pack: Honey-Can-Do Pro Model Dispensers | $24 | SideDeal
2-Pack: Honey-Can-Do Pro Model Dispensers | $24 | SideDeal
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

2-Pack: Honey-Can-Do Pro Model Dispensers | $24 | SideDeal

Whether you are frequently dispensing cereal, granola, or cheesy puffs, do it all with this 2-pack of Honey-Can-Do Pro model dispensers for just $24 from SideDeal right now!

Advertisement

These stainless steel dispensers hold 17.5 oz of food. That’s just FYI. I don’t know my usual increments of dry foods, but that seems like a decent amount of granola there.

You can have these dispensers chill on your counter or mount them to your wall. We don’t care, they’re your dispensers.

If you like the finds at SideDeals, snag their monthly membership for $5 at checkout to get this order and every other order this month shipped for free not only at SideDeal, but also at Meh, Mediocritee, and MorningSave. You may have seen some of our other deals from these sister sites around here at Kinja!

G/O Media may get a commission
2-Pack: Honey-Can-Do Pro Model 17.5oz Stainless Steel Dry Food Dispensers
$24 for a 2-PACK
2-Pack: Honey-Can-Do Pro Model 17.5oz Stainless Steel Dry Food Dispensers
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer