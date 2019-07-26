Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam | $40 | Amazon

Right now, you can pick up a Logitech HD Pro Webcam for a low $40. Whether you’re looking to improve the quality of your Twitch streams or want your Skype calls with mom to look and sound better, this webcam can do just that.

It supports 1080p video calling (up to 1920 x 1080 pixels) and 30 frames per second. Regardless of whether you’re a Mac or PC user, this Logitech webcam will work perfectly. Better still, this model automatically corrects low light, and offers a tripod-ready universal clip that’ll fit on laptop and monitors.

Advertisement

Typically selling for about $60, this is a significant markdown and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.