Seriously Upgrade Your Sound System With This Bonkers Deal on Klipsch Monitors and Subwoofer

Tercius
Klipsch R-51PM and R-12SWi Bundle | $574 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Seriously upgrade your audio set up with this awesome deal on Klipsch 5” R-51PM powered monitors and 12” R-12SWi subwoofer. Normally, this set up would cost you a around $700. But if you add both to your cart and you’ll see a massive discount, dropping the price on both to just $574.

Here are the specs:

  • Built-in all-digital amplifier
  • 1" Aluminum LTS tweeters
  • Dual 5.25" Spun-Copper IMG Woofers
  • Magnetic grill
  • Bluetooth
  • Multiple connection options

Just remember, you’ll need to add the R-51PM and R-12SWi to your cart to see the discount. Make sure RobertsLP is the seller for both.

