Seriously Upgrade Your Sound System With This Bonkers Deal on Klipsch Monitors and Subwoofer

R-51PM and R-12SWi Bundle | $574 | Amazon
Seriously upgrade your audio set up with this awesome deal on Klipsch 5” R-51PM powered monitors and 12” R-12SWi subwoofer. Normally, this set up would cost you a around $700. But if you add both to your cart and you’ll see a massive discount, dropping the price on both to just $574.
Here are the specs:
- Built-in all-digital amplifier
- 1" Aluminum LTS tweeters
- Dual 5.25" Spun-Copper IMG Woofers
- Magnetic grill
- Bluetooth
- Multiple connection options
Just remember, you’ll need to add the R-51PM and R-12SWi to your cart to see the discount. Make sure RobertsLP is the seller for both.
