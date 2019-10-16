Seriously Upgrade Your Sound System With This Bonkers Deal on Klipsch Monitors and Subwoofer

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

R-51PM and R-12SWi Bundle | $574 | Amazon

Seriously upgrade your audio set up with this awesome deal on Klipsch 5” R-51PM powered monitors and 12” R-12SWi subwoofer. Normally, this set up would cost you a around $700. But if you add both to your cart and you’ll see a massive discount, dropping the price on both to just $574.

Here are the specs:

Built-in a ll-d igital a mplifier

1" Aluminum LTS tweeters

Dual 5.25" Spun-Copper IMG Woofers



Magnetic grill



Bluetooth

Multiple connection options

Just remember, you’ll need to add the R-51PM and R-12SWi to your cart to see the discount. Make sure RobertsLP is the seller for both.

