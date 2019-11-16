Seriously Upgrade Your Mop Game With This Discounted Microfiber System

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop System | $21 | Amazon

Keep your hardwood floors looking pristine with this heavily discounted O-Cedar EasyWring m icrofiber s pin m op s ystem. Look, no one wants to mop the floors since... well, not everyone is Jolie Kerr. But this $21 mop and bucket bundle can make the job a little bit more efficient thanks to the bucket’s built-in wringer .

Advertisement

This particular bundle usually sells for around $30, so pick yours up before this price gets swept under the rug.