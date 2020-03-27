It's all consuming.
Seriously Upgrade Your Battle Station by Picking Up A Sweet Razer Gaming Keyboard for a Low $70

Tercius
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Razer makes some of the best gaming keyboards on the market, including this BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is down to just $70. You can choose from three distinct Razer proprietary switch types: green (tactile and clicky,) orange (tactile and silent,) and yellow (linear and silent.)

I love that Razer includes a magnetic wrist rest to keep you comfy even during the competitive grind. Oh and, of course, this tenkeyless keyboard glows in all of Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting. It’s fun!

