Serious Chefs Use Thermapen to Check Meat, Now Down to $80

Thermapen Mk4 Meat Thermometer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Thermapen Mk4 Meat Thermometer | $80 | ThermoWorks



Even the best chefs have to be mindful of internal food temperature, and come measurement time, yours had better be reliable. You could buy a cheap $10 meat thermometer from the grocery store, but those mass-produced models can be unreliable, and they seem to die far quicker than any kitchen appliance you own by design.

Oooorrrrr... buy the Thermapen Mk4, the tan model of which is 20% off in its maker’s latest sale. It’s not the most exciting color in the world, but forget all that — you’ll get readings in as little as three seconds, temperature accuracy has been lab-tested for up to .4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Thermapen Mk4 is a no-nonsense affair. It looks basic (there isn’t a single button) but the added cost comes from the thorough testing and high-quality engineering work. Reliability and longevity are key, so its 3,000-hour battery life (from a single AAA cell!) and IPX7 water resistance keep it upright with little need for fiddling. Plus there’s a rotating display function that keeps the info upright no matter which way you hold it, so it’s not all boring.

Pair the Thermapen Mk4 with the company’s TimeStack four-channel timer with customizable alarm sounds — also on discount at 30% off — and you’ll have a much better time keeping track of the oven.