The Blue Thermapen Ships In Time for Your Big July 4th BBQ, Now 20% off

Even the best chefs have to be mindful of internal food temperature, and come BBQ time this 4th of July weekend, yours had better be reliable. You could buy a cheap $10 meat thermometer from the grocery store, but those mass-produced models can be unreliable, and they seem to die far quicker than any kitchen appliance you own by design.

Oooorrrrr... buy the Thermapen Mk4, which is 20% off and ships in time for the holiday with standard shipping if you order it today. The only catch being you must buy it in blue. You’ll get readings in as little as three seconds, and temperature accuracy has been lab-tested for up to .4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Thermapen Mk4 is a no-nonsense affair. It looks basic (there isn’t a single button) but the added cost comes from the thorough testing and high-quality engineering work. Reliability and longevity are key, so its 3,000-hour battery life (from a single AAA cell!) and IPX7 water resistance keep it upright with little need for fiddling. Plus there’s a rotating display function that keeps the info upright no matter which way you hold it, so it’s not all boring.



