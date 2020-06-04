Serious Chefs Use Thermapen to Check Meat, Now 15% off

Thermapen Mk4 Meat Thermometer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Even the best chefs have to be mindful of internal food temperature, and come BBQ time, yours had better be reliable. You could buy a cheap $10 meat thermometer from the grocery store, but those mass-produced models can be unreliable, and they seem to die far quicker than any kitchen appliance you own by design.

Oooorrrrr... buy the Thermapen Mk4, which is 15% off in any color you want. You’ll get readings in as little as three seconds, and temperature accuracy has been lab-tested for up to .4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Thermapen Mk4 is a no-nonsense affair. It looks basic (there isn’t a single button) but the added cost comes from the thorough testing and high-quality engineering work. Reliability and longevity are key, so its 3,000-hour battery life (from a single AAA cell!) and IPX7 water resistance keep it upright with little need for fiddling. Plus there’s a rotating display function that keeps the info upright no matter which way you hold it, so it’s not all boring.



