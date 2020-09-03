ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.
September Means Fall Decor Can Now Be on Display and Wayfair's Got It All on Sale

Sheilah Villari
Fall Decor Sale | Wayfair
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
My cottagecore babies now is your time to shine. Fall means cozy fires, big sweaters, warm hues, and pumpkin spice. Put a pumpkin on it all! Well, everything in Wayfair’s Fall Decor Sale is pretty much that.

Temperatures are starting to trickle down and that makes me so very happy, along with all the beautiful autumn tones popping up. The best thing about all these decorations is that you leave them out until December. I’m loving the soft cottage aesthetic of this Cotton 22" Iron Wire Wreath ($49). I’d actually leave this organic cotton bolls wreath out all year, so delicate and pretty. It’s time to get basic, and I mean that in the best way possible. ‘Tis the season where pumpkin is literally in everything including lumbar pillows. This Happy Pumpkin Season Cotton Plaid Pillow ($33) has major country cottage vibes and will elevate your harvest decor wherever you place it. This Fall Crow on Pumpkin ($32) caught my eye because it looks like it was designed only to exist in Wallace and Gromit’s village. I’ve noticed a lot of these decorations are selling out quickly so if there’s something you like grab it now. Plus you get to enjoy it that much longer.

All orders over $35 ship free.

Sheilah Villari

