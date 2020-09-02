ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

September Is Sexual Health Awareness Month so Naturally, Ella Paradis Made a Bunch of Bundles to Celebrate

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsElla Paradis Deals
Up to 60% off and Free Shipping | Ella Paradis | Use Code LABOR
Up to 60% off and Free Shipping | Ella Paradis | Use Code LABOR
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Up to 60% off and Free Shipping | Ella Paradis | Use Code LABOR

Ella Paradis is kicking off Sexual Health Awareness Month in style. They aren’t shy about giving us all good deals with these gems are no different. Starting today get up to 60% off and free shipping with the code LABOR on your next purchase. It’ll work until September 10. But that’s not all, of course, they’ve got more! Bountiful bundles, gift to gratify all month long. Come for the deals, stay for the toys.

First up is the Sexual Health Bundle ($50). Valued at $160 it’s got the Pixie Wand Massager, Dona Oil, Lelo Toy Cleaner, and a large satin bag to put them all in. This is an excellent starter kit. That’s a 69% discount on all this, nice.

The Goddess Vibes Bundle ($44) is all about embracing your inner Aphrodite. This bundle also has the Better Love Pixie Wand Vibrator plus a Queen of Hearts Couples Vibrator. But my favorite in this bundle is the deck of Kheper Games Sex Fortunes Tarot Cards. Fortune favors the bold. This pack is 78% so it won’t last!

The Sona #StaySafe Bundle ($70) is all about staying in and indulging in some self-care. Engage in some solo sexy time with the best selling Lelo Sona clitoral stimulator. You’ll also get Lelo’s Toy Cleaner, so please take care of them too. Plus you get the large satin bag to keep your new bestie safe and sound. This deal is 52% off the original price.

And finally the Clitorally Amazing Bundle ($65) the best in batch. If this isn’t a treat yo’ self pack then I don’t know what is. It’s all about showing your double clicker the love it deserves. Take your pick from the Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator, Better Love Blowfish, and Mini Zip. This is a crazy deal and you’re saving 76% on some of the best-reviewed products.

Free shipping on all orders and the code works until next Thursday.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

