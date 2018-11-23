Image: Sephora

Sephora’s limited edition holiday gift sets make great gifts, and today, there are a ton of them on sale for Black Friday at $15 and under — but that’s not all. The beauty megastore is applying the same promotion to a few regular products, too. It’s a great time to stock up on stocking stuffers, and fill your bathroom with some mini- and full-sized items you’ve been meaning to try, like this Pat McGrath Labs lipstick mini or First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream.

