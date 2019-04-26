Photo: Deva Darshan (Unsplash)

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, time to get your credit card out. Their Spring Beauty Insider sale has officially begun. Sephora shoppers can get 10-20% off their entire purchase during this sale. It pays to spend a lot of money at Sephora during the year because the company’s top-tier shoppers get first dibs at the sale.

When: April 26 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $1,000 during the year

Discount: 20% off

Promo Code: HEYROUGE

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $350 during the year

Discount: 15% off

Promo Code: HEYVIB

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: None

Discount: 10% off

Promo Code: HEYINSIDER

Sephora Rogue members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!).