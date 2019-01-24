Image: Sephora

Mastering the elusive cat eye takes years (and years) of practice, and sometimes, even that’s not enough. But with this latest deal from Sephora, your cat eye skills will be on a roll, literally. Right now, the beauty retailer is rolling back prices on cult-favorite Nudestix Rock N’ Roller Easy Eyeliner Ink in Black Moon from $24 to just $14.50. This eyeliner rolls on with one easy swipe of the ergonomic, pizza cutter-like rollerball applicator. The result is a smooth fine line, and the process itself seems — dare I say — fun? So roll up to sale ASAP to snag your eyeliner and start rolling in savings.

