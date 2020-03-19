Image : Sephora

Now is the perfect time to experiment with beauty, mostly since no one will see it. Make mistakes, try new colors, and perfect your contouring. Sephora is here in our time of great makeup needs. Although their physical stores have temporarily closed, they’ve announced that there is free shipping on their website until April 3 with the promo code freeship.



I myself will be taking advantage of those online only deals and exclusives with an unused gift card. Don’t forget to add your free samples at the end too. And once social distancing is over, you’ll be a total Monroe not a Monet.



This is an absolute steal. Her products are famously great and famously expensive. This is a really beautiful blush and highlighter pallet that work for a lot of skin tones. I recommend the Darya set only because I am a bit fairer. I’ve always liked this line but have to wait for a sale to truly enjoy. Now is that time.





If you’ve ever used a color corrector you know that green neutralizes red. I’ve had to use a color corrector from time to time when my jawline breaks out and Dr. Jart has amazing products for sensitive skin.



This Korean beauty line skews on the more expensive side but is very much worth the experience, so even getting a few bucks off is great news. This particular kit is wonderful if you currently have a breakout. Give your poor irritated skin a rest while in quarantine. Dr. Jart is a master of sheet masks but all 6 products are stellar to get your skin back to glowing status.



As someone who has tried a bunch of charcoal products, I can say they really do make a difference in your complexion. Perfect to use at morning or at night and truly livens dull skin on the face and neck. Glamglow is another amazing skin care company that is pricey but produces major results. This sale is a must.





If reducing pores and fine lines is your jam then this the deal for you. Tatcha is an absolutely brilliant beauty company from Japan. I’m very big fan of their Serum Stick, which helps after a few late nights for the under eyes if you know what I mean.



The elite option in this best seller’s bundle is the Deep Cleanse gel that is great for keeping pores clean and hydrating the skin. Tatcha has a killer line top-to-bottom so this is the perfect set to try a few of them out if you’re on a budget.



If you’ve been waiting to try or replenish your Cover FX these glitter drops are the bomb. With a variety of options in this pack it really caters to a range of tones but also allows you to play with different looks.



Everyone does highlighter different so you might discover a new favorite. I can say that the 3 Glitter Drops work for almost anyone but you be the judge. This is an exceptional deal for what you are getting.



One of Sephora’s most inventive collaborations and a second time around for them with Moschino. Inspired by what it’s like to be a working woman this is the focal point of the collection, the laptop.



This 30 pan palette is really charming and quite innovative. It varies from matte, satin, and shimmer finishes ranging from bold colors to neutrals. All the colors are high-pigmented that glide beautifully and blend perfectly build the ultimate boos babe look. Great for long lasting wear to take you from day to night.



Now that you have some beautiful palettes to play with, you’ll need a good set of brushes. Sephora’s brand is as good as any luxury company’s, complete with black soft touch handles. These 10 brushes can help you curate any image you are wishing to achieve. They are tucked away in black faux leather roll to keep them safe for travel and transport.





Nothing warms the heart or raises the spirits like a delightful scent, and this exclusive set from Clean Reserve should do the trick. Plus, you’re helping saving bees since they partnered with BEEautiful Earth. This also mean the packaging is sustainable and all the ingredients are farm sourced in eco-concious packaging. They live up to the Clean name in every way.



Smell wonderful with these 5 fragrances and save the planet. Win-Win. Pro Tip: Warm Cotton is where it is at.



We’ve worked on the outside now let’s work on the inside. As a fan of the Radiant Sleep gummies I’d been keen on this to test the others, and here’s how to do that. These 4 travel packs focus on strong hair, clean skin, and restful sleep in various berry and grapefruit flavors. Eat, Sleep, Beauty.





Charlotte Tilbury is a legendary British brand and this is a great value set for those with puffy or dark eye issues. Eye Rescue is the cure for a few sleepless nights and helps turn back that clock as well. Slap the Night Cream on before bed and you’re unstoppable. This three-piece set is has to be in your cart.





Again, Sephora products are absolutely wonderful at their price points. This infrared rose gold curling iron is no different. Since you have the time at home bring the curly girl of your dreams to life. Infrared curling allows for your curls to last all day, hold moisture, and stay the softest they’ll ever be and it works with all hair types.

