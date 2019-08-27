It's all consuming.
Send Your Kiddo Off to School With the Cutest Bat Backpack, Now on Sale For $15

Chelsea Stone
Little Kid Backpack, Bat | $15 | Skip Hop
If you’re the proud parent of a preschooler (sniff—they’re growing up so fast!), you should make sure your child walks into class with the coolest/most precious backpack around. In our opinion, that’s this Skip Hop Bat Backpack, now on sale for $15, plus free shipping. I mean, it’s upside down!

But if your tot isn’t so keen on flying nocturnal mammals, that’s fine. A bunch of other animal backpacks from the brand’s Zoo collection are also $15, including a fox, a monkey, a narwhal, a dog, and more—along with several non-animals, like a unicorn, a bee, a ladybug, and a dragon. Meanwhile, the owl, pig, and shark packs are just $10.

