It's all consuming.
Send Your Friends to the Movies With $10 Off a Fandango Gift Card

Ana Suarez
269
Save
$50 Fandango Gift Card | $40 | Amazon | Promo code MOVIES
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
$50 Fandango Gift Card | $40 | Amazon | Promo code MOVIES

Do you have a friend who plans to spend their time off over the holidays at the movies? Give them the gift of free movie tickets, since those cost an arm and a leg. Right now, you can get a $50 Fandango Gift Card for $40 from Amazon when you use promo code MOVIES.

Unlike the other gift cards we’ve written about, this Fandango gift card is a physical card. If you order it now, it’ll still arrive in time for Christmas. You can get these on/before December 23. This promotion is one per customer.

