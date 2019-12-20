Send Your Friends to the Movies With $10 Off a Fandango Gift Card

$50 Fandango Gift Card Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

$50 Fandango Gift Card | $40 | Amazon | Promo code MOVIES

Do you have a friend who plans to spend their time off over the holidays at the movies? Give them the gift of free movie tickets, since those cost an arm and a leg. Right now, you can get a $50 Fandango Gift Card for $40 from Amazon when you use promo code MOVIES.

Advertisement

Unlike the other gift cards we’ve written about, this Fandango gift card is a physical card. If you order it now, it’ll still arrive in time for Christmas. You can get these on/before December 23. This promotion is one per customer.