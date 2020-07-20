It's all consuming.
Send Those Aches Packing With This $49 Percussion Massager

We could all use a little T.L.C. right now and if you can save some money while doing so all the better. This wireless percussion massager is currently on sale for $49. That’s 25% less than comparable ones on the market, so no additional headaches about money.

This massager has three pressure settings and can make it will feel just like a professional spa appointment. There are also three interchangeable attachments depending on your needs. Flathead, foot sole, and spinal each have specific targets. But even basic rounded massager head on its own sounds divine as it helps break up tension or knots. I know some backs that could surely use that. You get about two hours of relaxation between charges.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

