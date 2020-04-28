Self Care Just Got a Whole Lot Cleaner With $25 Off at PÜR

$25 Off a $75 Purchase 25OFF75PUR Graphic : Sheilah Villari

PÜR is a company known for clean beauty and giving you the most glowing complexion possible. But they are also a pretty chill company, and not just because they launched a CBD line. They know a few of us are giving ourselves a little more time and attention while in COVID lockdown. To help with that they are giving you $25 off any purchase over $75. Just use the code 25OFF75PUR. And there are no product restrictions!

If you need help getting to that price let me recommend a few things. Speaking of that CBD line the Hazy Daze Soothing Eye Cream is an absolute winner. If you’ve never tried their famous foundation now is the time. They’ve also had some pretty adorable collaborations with Trolls, My Little Pony, and Barbie.

There is currently no end date on these saving but I would act fast. And remember, this is good for any items you choose. PÜR is offering free shipping for orders over $50 and you get 3 free samples with every order.

