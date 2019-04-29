Kate Spade bags rarely drop below $100, but now, a selection of nylon styles are up for grabs at a major discount on the site, just in time for Mother’s Day. Use promo code PERFECT to snag a pouch, starting at just $40, or a purse, tote, or backpack. Mom will love the classic quilted black, and you’ll love the price.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Select Nylon Purses and Pouches Are on Sale at Kate Spade
Kate Spade bags rarely drop below $100, but now, a selection of nylon styles are up for grabs at a major discount on the site, just in time for Mother’s Day. Use promo code PERFECT to snag a pouch, starting at just $40, or a purse, tote, or backpack. Mom will love the classic quilted black, and you’ll love the price.