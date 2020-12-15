It's all consuming.
Select Nintendo Switch Games Are $45 at Best Buy and of Course That Includes Skyrim

Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Screenshot: Bethesda
Best Buy is running a little, ole’ Nintendo Switch game sale today with seven titles discounted to $45. Here’s what I find kind of funny about the entire thing. If you check the URL of the sale page, it says “save-switch-family-titles.” That would imply that this is specifically a sale on family-oriented games and that makes sense at first glance. You’ve got multiplayer games like Kirby: Star Allies and Pokkén Tournament DX in there, after all. For some reason though, the sale also includes The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Is Skyrim a family game now? The next time I go home to visit family (whenever that is), can I break out the Switch and show my parents the joys of Skyrim? I have a lot of questions about this inclusion, but I am delighted nonetheless.

