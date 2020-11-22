It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Select Character Pillows Are Down to Only $11 at Target Right Now

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday Dealsblack fridayholiday 2020
374
Save
Fortnite Llama Throw Pillow | $11 | TargetStar Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Pillowbuddy | $11 | TargetNintendo Mario Throw Pillow | $11 | Target
Fortnite Llama Throw Pillow | $11 | TargetStar Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Pillowbuddy | $11 | TargetNintendo Mario Throw Pillow | $11 | Target
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Fortnite Llama Throw Pillow | $11 | Target

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Pillowbuddy | $11 | Target

Nintendo Mario Throw Pillow | $11 | Target

Target has a cozy deal on gaming and entertainment-themed pillows as an early Black Friday right now, and you can find a few select favorite characters as pillows for just $11 as a result.

Advertisement

First up, this soft Baby Yoda (more formally known as The Child) pillow buddy is sure to please any Star Wars fan in your life. Just look how cute and happy he is! You can get this Mario plush for $11 as well.

Advertisement

If you have any young Fortnite fans to buy for this holiday season, this Fortnite Llama throw pillow can add a pop of color to any room.

G/O Media may get a commission
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV
TCL 50" LED 4K Smart TV

Several other pillows are also on sale, but these deals won’t last! Snag something soft and new for a great price while you can.

Advertisement
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Secure Your Plant Parent Status With 30% Off Succulents And Other Low-Maintenance And Air Purifying Plants

Stay Cozy Inside This Winter With a $500 Sharp AQUOS 70-inch 4K Smart TV

You Could Always Buy It on StockX

Why Wear a Mask When You Can Wear an Inflatable Dinosaur Costume for Just $38?