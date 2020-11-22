Select Character Pillows Are Down to Only $11 at Target Right Now

Fortnite Llama Throw Pillow | $11 | Target

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Pillowbuddy | $11 | Target

Nintendo Mario Throw Pillow | $11 | Target

Target has a cozy deal on gaming and entertainment-themed pillows as an early Black Friday right now, and you can find a few select favorite characters as pillows for just $11 as a result.

Advertisement

First up, this soft Baby Yoda (more formally known as The Child) pillow buddy is sure to please any Star Wars fan in your life . Just look how cute and happy he is! You can get this Mario plush for $11 as well.

Advertisement

If you have any young Fortnite fans to buy for this holiday season, this Fortnite Llama throw pillow can add a pop of color to any room.

Several other pillows are also o n sale, but these deals won’t last! Snag something soft and new for a great price while you can.