It's all consuming.
See Who's Knocking With a Ring Peephole Cam and an Echo Dot Combo for $80

Quentyn Kennemer
Ring Peephole Cam + Amazon Echo Dot | $80 | Amazon
Image: Ring

The Ring Peephole Cam is a video doorbell, but it also provides the function of a standard peephole if you like to get up close and personal with your unknown visitors. Amazon has it bundled with an Echo Dot for just $80 today. It includes a tool to help you install it where the boring one used to be.

With it, you can check who’s at the door from your phone, tablet, PC, or something like an Echo Show. It’ll even detect when someone’s knocking and alert you in case your visitors don’t notice the call button. And if you don’t feel like getting up (do you ever?) just send them off by voice with the included Echo Dot.

