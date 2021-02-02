See Who's Knocking with $50 off Eufy's Smart Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell

Eufy Smart Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell | $150 | Best Buy

With times like these, it’s always good to have a video doorbell on hand. Luckily, Amazon has got your back with a Eufy Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, which typically retails for $200, for $150 at Best Buy. You’ll be able to scan folks who come to the door without actually, you know, going to the door. It’s especially helpful if you’re on your antisocial bullshit and really don’t feel like chit-chatting with the neighbors in the age of Corona. Grab it before it’s gone!

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 11/20/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 2/2/2021.

Advertisement